Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin

Bystander helps stop car thieves. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A bystander gave chase along a Wisconsin highway to help stop a group of teens who had just stolen a car.

Twenty-year old Andy Westenberger says he was at a Kwik Stop when he spotted them.

When they took off, he followed.

Westenberger says he felt compelled to help.

"Last year, my mom's minivan got stolen out of our parking lot. I felt what the people were going through," Westenberger said.

Police eventually caught up and joined in the pursuit. The teens in the car stopped and jumped out.

Not long after, authorities were able to catch up with them.

However, police warn, if you are ever in this situation, it is best to call 911 and not follow the example of this bystander.

