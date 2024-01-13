Measles case confirmed in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is now a confirmed case of measles in Camden County.

The health department says it is working to identify people who came into contact with the individual who lives in Camden County.

Officials know the infected person went to Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics in Voorhees on January 5, between 11:35 a.m. and 2:32 p.m., and the emergency department at Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital on Laurel Road on January 8, between 8 p.m. and 12:38 a.m.

"We are working with the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to investigate this situation," said Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako. "Given the serious consequences of measles and the ease with which it can be spread, we will be engaged in a large investigative effort centered on locating and ensuring the immune status of those individuals who may have been in contact with this patient."

The individual also attended day care, however, anyone that may have been exposed in this setting has been identified and notified.

There are eight other confirmed cases in Philadelphia and Delaware.

What is measles and what are measles symptoms

Measles is a virus that spreads easily, according to health officials.

Measles transmission is primarily spread person to person through respiratory droplets. Airborne transmission has been documented in closed areas for up to two hours after a person with measles has occupied the area. Because measles is very contagious it is important to identify anyone who may have been exposed that does not have immunity to the disease.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by a rash. In some cases, it can be a serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death.

For any general questions, call the Camden County Health Department at (856) 549-0530.