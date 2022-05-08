3-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 3-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey Sunday morning.Crews were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.Sources are telling Action News that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.Viewer video shows us just how high the flames were shooting into the air.Flames were shooting from the building, and the roof collapsed about 20 minutes later.Approximately 12 apartments were affected by the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the families.Crews got the fire under control in about an hour, but remained on scene to monitor hot spots.