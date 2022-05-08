apartment fire

3-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Camden, New Jersey

Sources are telling Action News that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

3-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Camden, New Jersey Sunday morning

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 3-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Sources are telling Action News that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Viewer video shows us just how high the flames were shooting into the air.

Flames were shooting from the building, and the roof collapsed about 20 minutes later.

Approximately 12 apartments were affected by the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the families.

Crews got the fire under control in about an hour, but remained on scene to monitor hot spots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)camden policefire departmentsfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
1 dead, 1 injured in 'suspicious fire' in Pemberton
Crews battle apartment fire in Center City
Crews battle apartment fire in New Castle County
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after woman was shot, killed in Northeast Philly
Man shot after leaving bar in Hunting Park
Suspects sought after man shot in the eye in Kensington
AccuWeather: Windy & Chilly For Mother's Day
Strong winds knock trees down across Philadelphia
Heavy rain, strong winds cause issues down the Jersey Shore
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Show More
Officials investigate after home partially collapses in Manayunk
Long-shot 'Rich Strike' crosses finish line first at Kentucky Derby
American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
More TOP STORIES News