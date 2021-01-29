Smoke billows from fire at Camden Iron and Metal

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire at the Camden Iron & Metal has alarmed many people in the surrounding area.
The fire started around 6 a.m. Friday on South 2nd Street.
The fire has created a large amount of smoke that resulted in many residents reaching out on social media and via phone calls about what is going on.
Camden Iron & Metal is a company that recycles scrap metal.
Their website reads, "Based in New Jersey, Camden Iron & Metal is one of the nation's largest metals recyclers. The Company has operated from its Camden headquarters since the end of the last century, and was officially incorporated in 1929. Today, we operate facilities in both Camden and Philadelphia."
The company tells Action News that this type of thing can happen from time to time due to its smelting process.
The company says while there is no worry about the fire spreading, they acknowledge it is causing smoke to blow across Camden and surrounding areas.
