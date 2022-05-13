Camden County Police announce arrest in Mother's Day apartment fire

Firefighters responded to the Myrtle Place Apartments on the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Arriving crews found the two-story apartment building engulfed in flames.
As the roof collapsed, crews upgraded the call to three alarms.
"(Once inside, firefighters) were then able to get to the other units, go in other apartments, make sure everybody got out. So that's a blessing in the course of this tragedy," said Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper.
At least nine families were left without a home. The Red Cross provided families with a temporary place to stay as well as food.
"I opened the door, I see smoke. I ran inside and got my mom out, my brother, started screaming and trying to get everybody out of the building, you know?" resident Nilsa Santiago said.
Santiago said she felt fortunate all of the residents made it out alive.
"That's what matters, the lives. Everything else is material. My mom is OK and everyone else. We didn't lose lives," Santiago said.
The New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Arson/K9 Unit had been investigating the multi-alarm fire.
The Camden County Police, Camden Fire Department and Mayor Vic Carstarphen are expected to give more details on the arrest later this afternoon.