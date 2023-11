Raging 3-alarm fire damages several homes in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Camden, New Jersey on Friday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on the 600 block of Ware Street.

Video obtained by Action News shows firefighters working to control the raging flames.

Several homes have been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigaiton.