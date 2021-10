CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men were injured during a shooting in Camden.Police say the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 6th and Line streets.Two men in their 20s were hit multiple times.Police say both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.No arrests have been made, and it's not yet clear what led to the shooting.