Possible serial porch pirate on the loose in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News was sent doorbell camera images from Camden of a man who just might be a serial porch pirate.

In fact, several people reported capturing images of the same crime occurring recently in the city with a suspect bearing similar physical features.

Camden County Police Sergeant Angel Nieves says what makes these crimes much more difficult to solve is that there are no specific locations where they tend to occur.

"(It's a) crime of opportunity. You have people following around FedEx drivers, Amazon drivers, and they wait until they leave and they go and they steal the package," said Nieves.

But Sgt. Nieves says there are several things you can do to protect your parcels.

For example, have your packages delivered to your place of employment instead of your home, make a deal with a neighbor to grab your deliveries until you get home, and instruct the delivery service to put the packages in a secure location on your property.

Sgt. Nieves says you cannot overestimate the potential value of doorbell cameras.

"It has helped us in the past identify a lot of package thieves," he says, "as well as put it out there. We'll put them on blast, put a picture of the suspect on our website. So, everyone will know this person is responsible for stealing this item."

And Nieves says delivery hub boxes are a great option as well.

Nieves says, "Usually the delivery carrier will give you a list of places that have these hub locations."

Meanwhile, if you recognize the man in those surveillance images, please contact Camden County police.