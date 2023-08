Police in Camden County are investigating after a young child was shot on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

7-year-old child shot in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County are investigating after a young child was shot on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Chase Street in the city's Whitman Park neighborhood.

Police say a 7-year-old child was injured in the gunfire.

The victim was taken to Copper Medical Center by police and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.