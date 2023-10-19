Marine found killed at Camp Lejeune, another in custody

According to a statement from the base, the marine died after an incident in a barracks room on base earlier Wednesday.

A U.S. Marine has been taken into custody under suspicion of killing another Marine at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The Marine was apprehended late Wednesday.

The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier Wednesday, according to the base. No further details on what took place have been provided.

"Further details will be provided as they become available," the base said in a press release.

The names of the Marines involved in the incident have not been released.

Camp Lejeune is one of the largest bases on the East Coast and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command.

In a case that drew widespread media coverage at the time, Marine Lance Cpl. Maria Lauterbach, who was eight months pregnant, was killed by a fellow Marine at Camp Lejeune in December 2007. Cesar Laurean, who had fled to Mexico in the wake of the murder, was convicted of killing Lauterbach in August 2010.