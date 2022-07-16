Pilot dead after plane crash in Middle Township, Cape May County

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pilot was killed when a plane crashed Saturday morning in Middle Township, Cape May County.The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Green Creek section near Paramount Air Airport.Twenty-two-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City was pronounced dead at the scene.There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash. No other injuries were reported.Middle Township Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office responded to the scene.The investigation has since been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.