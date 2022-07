Delaware teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teacher in New Castle County, Delaware is now behind bars after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old student.James Garfield was taken into custody on Friday. He is being charged with two counts of felony rape and other related offenses.Authorities say Garfield works at High Road School in Wilmington.Garfield was apparently recently named "campus teacher of the year."High Road School, located on 1200 N. French St, opened in 2004. According to its website , the school provides an "intensive, structured, individualized special education program aimed at strengthening each student's academic and organizational skills, social and emotional abilities, sense of responsibility, job skills and self-esteem."Investigators say the student came forward saying they were having a sexual relationship with their teacher "Mr. James".Garfield was taken into custody after police searched his home on the unit block of Norway Avenue.Police are concerned there could be more victims. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 302-395-2756.Garfield has been suspended, according to school spokesperson Jennifer Leckstrom.Police say he is currently being held on $200,000 cash bail.