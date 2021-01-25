inside story

A bipartisan conversation on President Joe Biden, COVID-19 and other hot button political topics

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Delaware's Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) and Former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Sckweiker (R) about a wide range of political topics in 2021 and beyond.

Among the topics discussed were, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, leading during times of trouble, the agenda moving forward for the COVID pandemic and economic crisis.



Plus, Sckweiker on the state of the Republican Party and getting accountability for the attack on the Capitol.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiakamala harrisjoe bideninside story
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
The impeachment trial, encouraging civility after the Capitol Hill insurrection
Local response to chaos at the capitol
The year that was, the year ahead in politics
CHOP Dr. Angela Shen answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, but wintry mix on the way
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Biden to sign exec order for gov to buy more US goods
Show More
NJ opens call center for COVID vaccine registration
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial
SpaceX launches record number of satellites into orbit
More TOP STORIES News