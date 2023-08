A driver lost control and crashed into the side of a home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Rescue crews had to save the trapped driver from the wreckage.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 28th and Oakdale Streets.

The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

The car hit a basement gas line. Philadelphia Gas Works has been called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.