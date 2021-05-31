car into building

1 dead after car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after car crashes into rehabilitation center

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash outside a senior rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

The car caught fire after the crash.

One person in the vehicle was killed, authorities said. The victim has not been identified.

EMBED More News Videos

A car crashed into the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.

The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

According to its website, "Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care." It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlanghorne boroughcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Driver crashes through wall of Lower Merion building
SUV slams into Center City bank
Teen driver crashes into Lehigh Valley home
Driver crashes into Tioga-Nicetown house
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News