Officials: Man found shot, tied up inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase identified

It happened late Saturday night on the 8500 block of Verree Road, just south of the Penny Pack Creek.
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to calls for a car fire at that location, and quickly worked to put out the blaze.
Officials say the body of Gerard Vera Gonzalez was discovered after the flames were put out.
He had been shot once in the head.
According to Chief Inspector D.F. Pace, an accelerant was used to set the fire.
Detectives are still searching for Gonzalez's killer.
Police told Action News that the vehicle was registered to an address in Northeast Philadelphia, but they have been unsuccessful at contacting that person.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.