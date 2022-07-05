body found

Officials: Man found shot, tied up inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase identified

Officials say the body of Gerard Vera Gonzalez was discovered after the flames were put out.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have now identified the man found bound and shot inside a burning car in Pennypack Park on Sunday.

It happened late Saturday night on the 8500 block of Verree Road, just south of the Penny Pack Creek.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to calls for a car fire at that location, and quickly worked to put out the blaze.

Officials say the body of Gerard Vera Gonzalez was discovered after the flames were put out.

He had been shot once in the head.

According to Chief Inspector D.F. Pace, an accelerant was used to set the fire.

Detectives are still searching for Gonzalez's killer.

Police told Action News that the vehicle was registered to an address in Northeast Philadelphia, but they have been unsuccessful at contacting that person.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fox chase (philadelphia)homicide investigationhomicideshootingarsonphiladelphia policebody found
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Police: Body found inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase
Police: Bodies found inside abandoned building in Feltonville
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
TOP STORIES
2nd bullet found after officers shot at Philly's July 4th celebration
Kenney issues statement on 'happy when I'm not mayor' comment
Philly opens 'lost and found' for those who fled July 4th shooting
Fireworks in Sea Isle City cut short by explosion on barge
7th victim dies from Highland Park parade mass shooting
SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III retires effective immediately
'Like the running of the bulls': Witnesses describe scene on Parkway
Show More
Philadelphia Orchestra's Summer concerts return to Mann Center
Firefighters battle blaze at Skippack Twp. industrial building
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in own driveway
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Gov. Murphy set to sign sweeping gun safety law in NJ
More TOP STORIES News