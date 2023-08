A business in Bear, Delaware was badly damaged when a car slammed through the front wall.

Car crashes through front of business in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A business in Bear, Delaware was badly damaged when a car slammed through the front wall.

It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 100 block of Fox Hunt Drive.

We're told one person inside the building was briefly pinned against a wall.

However, all of the injuries are said to be minor.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.