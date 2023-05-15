Earn money for gently used car seats at GoodBuy Gear's trade-in event in Malvern

Car seats are on display at a store in an undated file photo.

The drop-off event is happening from 9am - 4pm at the GoodBuy Gear's Malvern warehouse located at 8 Lee Blvd.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Baby and kids' car seats are a necessary investment for parents, but they can be expensive. And what do you do when your kids outgrow them? There is a new way you can trade yours in and make some money in the process.

Over 12 million car seats are thrown away each year with an estimated, 180 million pounds of car seat material ending up in landfills.

"As of April 1, we are now accepting gently used car seats for resale," said Maddy McLean of GoodBuy Gear.

Goodbuy Gear is a marketplace where you can shop and sell used baby and kid items. They will even pick up items for you.

Action News first told viewers about GoodBuy Gear back in 2021, with our producer making $1,200 on the items she sold.

And now, it is the only place we're aware of that will accept car seats for consignment.

"On average, our car seats sell for around $75 -$85," said McLean.

On Thursday, May 18, you can get a $10 GoodBuy Gear coupon on top of your consignment payout by taking your car seat to a drop-off event happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the company's Malvern, Chester County warehouse located at 8 Lee Blvd.

"It can be infant car seats, convertible car seats, it can be a dual stroller, which is a convertible travel system. It can be booster seats," said McLean.

To be eligible, you have to sign-up for a drop off time slot ahead of time and your seat must meet certain criteria:

- It must pass GoodBuy Gear's 30-point safety inspection

- It can be no more than two years from expiration and never been recalled

- The infant car seats must include the infant insert

Plus, you must sign a legally binding attestation certifying that you are the original owner and the seat has never been in a crash.

If your car seat is not eligible for resale, GoodBuy Gear will recycle it on your behalf.

For more information on this event and to sign up for a drop-off time, CLICK HERE.

Target stores also have an annual car seat trade-in event where you can get a 20% off coupon, but this year's event just concluded at the end of April.