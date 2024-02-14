WATCH LIVE

6 people charged with car theft after foot chase at King of Prussia Mall

During that chase, police say the suspects dropped four fully loaded stolen handguns.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 5:03AM
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six people were charged with car theft Tuesday night after investigators say the group stole at least two cars in King of Prussia.

Officers say they caught the suspects at a King of Prussia Mall parking garage.

When police saw the group, four of them led officers on a foot chase.

During that chase, police say the suspects dropped four fully loaded stolen handguns.

Upper Merion Township police released images of the weapons.

Now, all six suspects face a list of charges.

