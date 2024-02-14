6 people charged with car theft after foot chase at King of Prussia Mall

During that chase, police say the suspects dropped four fully loaded stolen handguns.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six people were charged with car theft Tuesday night after investigators say the group stole at least two cars in King of Prussia.
Officers say they caught the suspects at a King of Prussia Mall parking garage.
When police saw the group, four of them led officers on a foot chase.
During that chase, police say the suspects dropped four fully loaded stolen handguns.
Upper Merion Township police released images of the weapons.
Now, all six suspects face a list of charges.