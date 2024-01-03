Police in Delaware look to crack down on juveniles stealing cars

Police in Delaware look to crack down on juveniles stealing cars

Police in Delaware look to crack down on juveniles stealing cars

Police in Delaware look to crack down on juveniles stealing cars

Police in Delaware look to crack down on juveniles stealing cars

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Young people in New Castle County, Delaware are stealing cars at an alarming rate, according to police.

In 2023, there were 260 arrests of juveniles stealing cars while 66 adults were arrested for the same crime.

Police said they are seeing repeat offenders with no regard for the law.

SEE ALSO: 6 arrested, charged after Delaware police pursue stolen, carjacked vehicles across state lines

Some New Castle County detectives are now specially assigned to auto theft and have been collaborating with multi-state partners to get a handle on these crimes, which have grown 100%.

Police said the concern isn't only the stolen vehicles: these cars can be used in other crimes, or recklessly driven by young people.