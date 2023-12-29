6 arrested after Delaware police pursue stolen, carjacked vehicles across state lines

Investigators say the chase began on I-495 in Delaware, went into New Jersey, and ended back in Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County arrested six people, including two juveniles, after a wild car chase on Thursday.

The pursuit began around 11 a.m. when police say they spotted a stolen blue Hyundai Elantra.

Police followed the vehicle over the Delaware Memorial Bridge to New Jersey, where the stolen car crashed on I-295.

That's when police say a good Samaritan stopped to help, but the group he thought he was assisting then carjacked his silver Honda Accord.

The suspects then re-engaged authorities in a pursuit that took them back into Delaware and ultimately ended in Wilmington.

Authorities were able to box in the suspects and cut them off at 3rd and Jackson streets around 12:30 p.m.

The suspects then fled on foot and were later apprehended at the Adams Four shopping center.

In total, police say six suspects in two different cars, the carjacked Accord and a red Kia, were arrested.

Two of the suspects are juveniles, according to police.

Police have not released any information on the Kia or who was driving it.

New Castle County authorities also said Thursday that they recovered two firearms in this incident.

No further details have been released on the arrests in this case.

It is also unclear whether the good Samaritan was injured during the carjacking.