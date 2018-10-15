Free job fair Monday at Courtyard by Marriot City Avenue

Job seekers are invited to the Courtyard by Marriot Philadelphia City Avenue Monday for a chance at your next opportunity.
Job Fair X will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hotel.
Careers represented at the free job fair include sales, hospitality, customer service, accounting, administrative, banking, finance, insurance, government, technology, restaurant, retail and more.
All job seekers are encouraged to attend this free event to network.
Those attending should dress professionally - and bring multiple copies of your resumes!
You can pre-register at https://www.jobfairx.com/index.php/jobfair/seeker_jobfair/85 and submit a resume that will be made available online to all employers after the event.
