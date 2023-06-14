North Philadelphia community group offers free makeovers, job fair seminars for those in need

A North Philadelphia community group helped people in the neighborhood by getting them prepped to find new jobs on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia community group helped people in the neighborhood by getting them prepped to find new jobs on Wednesday.

The Zion Baptist Church and the Broad, Germantown & Erie Commercial Corridor teamed up with Temple Health for a series of events to uplift and empower the community.

Those events included seminars, business clothing giveaways, and free pampering sessions.

"They might come in looking distraught, but walk out looking like executives," said Amelia Price, the event organizer.

Upon walking into Zion Baptist Church, attendees were first given healthcare information and then ushered into a room where Brennon Jones from Haircuts 4 Homeless offered free haircuts.

"Something as simple as a haircut can change a person's whole outlook on life," said Jones.

In the next room over, Michael Robinson, the director for community outreach and hiring from the Lenfest Center for Community Workforce Partnerships, offered interviewing advice.

"We're here for them, not just them as patients, but for them to support them in whichever way they want to be successful," said Susan Akinyi-Okumu, the associate vice president for patient experience at Temple Health.

Once the candidates were dressed and prepped for new opportunities, they were invited to a job fair on Friday where they'll have real chances to interview.

Temple University is hosting more than 80 employers at the Aramark STAR Complex on Friday; the hope is that everyone who came to the seminars will be employed by the end of the week.

"Everyone that is in need may not always look like they're in need, they may not sound the part, but nobody knows but God," said Margot Vargas, an attendee.

She says she's been down on her luck, but getting new clothes, a makeover and free interview training showed her she has a community that cares.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Whether you packed a bag or just smiled and said hello, thank you for not judging me," she said.