Rivers Casino Philadelphia hosting job fair with 2 sessions and on-the-spot offers

The casino in Fishtown will be holding two sessions.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 11:34AM
The first hour will be dedicated to filling positions at the new Italian-American steakhouse Martorano's Prime, which is set to open early this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention job seekers!

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a job fair on Tuesday with on-the-spot offers for those who are qualified.

The casino in Fishtown will be holding two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then another from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hiring for the following positions at the restaurant:

  • Room Manager
  • Room Chef
  • Shift Manager
  • Sommelier

  • Sous-Chef
  • Cook
  • Bartenders, Servers and more

Rivers also has openings in security, table games, and slots.

