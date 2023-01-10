Rivers Casino Philadelphia hosting job fair with 2 sessions and on-the-spot offers

The casino in Fishtown will be holding two sessions.

The first hour will be dedicated to filling positions at the new Italian-American steakhouse Martorano's Prime, which is set to open early this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention job seekers!

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a job fair on Tuesday with on-the-spot offers for those who are qualified.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hiring for the following positions at the restaurant:

Room Manager

Room Chef

Shift Manager

Sommelier

Sous-Chef

Cook

Bartenders, Servers and more

Rivers also has openings in security, table games, and slots.