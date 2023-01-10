Rivers Casino Philadelphia hosting job fair with 2 sessions and on-the-spot offers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention job seekers!
Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a job fair on Tuesday with on-the-spot offers for those who are qualified.
The casino in Fishtown will be holding two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then another from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The first hour will be dedicated to filling positions at the new Italian-American steakhouse Martorano's Prime, which is set to open early this year.
Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hiring for the following positions at the restaurant:
- Room Manager
- Room Chef
- Shift Manager
- Sommelier
- Sous-Chef
- Cook
- Bartenders, Servers and more
Rivers also has openings in security, table games, and slots.