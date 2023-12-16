Shots fired during armed carjacking in Lower Merion

The victim's vehicle was found in Camden, New Jersey.

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion Township Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Montgomery Ave in the Haverford section of the township.

Police say the victim was returning home to his apartment complex when he was approached by three men, one whom was armed with a handgun.

The suspects stole the victim's keys, phone, and then fled in his vehicle.

Authorities say the suspects started firing shots at the man after he began to chase them in the vehicle they left behind.

No one was struck or injured, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.