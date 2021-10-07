Delran native Carli Lloyd plays final game in Delaware Valley

Great night celebrating the #GOAT @CarliLloyd! Such an inspiration. So glad she got this chance to play before the hometown crowd. @USWNT @GothamFC pic.twitter.com/ZroSfkAmh3 — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) October 7, 2021

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thousands of fans filled Subaru Park in Chester on Wednesday night to see Delran, New Jersey native and soccer star Carli Lloyd before she hangs up the cleats.Lloyd will wrap up her illustrious career later this month, but a final match in front of her home crowd is a must."She's been like an idol to us. We play soccer ourselves, and watching her play inspires us to play," said Victoria Jacobs, who attended the National Women's Soccer League match between Lloyd's NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit.The game was held in Chester to honor Lloyd in front of her home fans."I really love her play and I love her determination," added Jenna Petrillo of West Deptford.Before the match, the crowd went wild when her name was announced. In fact, there was a thunderous roar every time she touched the ball.After the game, Lloyd was honored on the field. She got a little emotional but gave a heartfelt speech."It's been an unbelievable journey, something I never could have dreamed of. It's been incredibly hard but I loved every moment of it," said Lloyd.It's no secret the Olympian and two-time World Cup champion has left a lasting legacy on so many. That's why nearly 10,000 fans showed up Wednesday."I love her and she's amazing!" said fan Reagan Wheeler.