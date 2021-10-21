Teen robbers wanted in violent crime spree that spans across Philadelphia region

Police say the pictured teens carried out a robbery at the Conaco gas station in Carneys Point, NJ.

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a series of bold and brazen crimes being carried out by teens across state lines.In one of the incidents, video obtained by Action News shows an armed masked trio trespass into a Conaco gas station booth in Carneys Point and take off with about $6,000 in cash.According to police, this crime is just the tip of the iceberg.Police said some of the crimes are being carried out by juveniles as young as 12 years old, and they're crossing over from neighboring Wilmington, Delaware."They were committing robberies, carjackings, just stealing cars," said Carneys Point Twp. Police Lt. Joseph Racite.Police said the seemingly well-organized group's spree, which spans from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, began in November of last year.For reasons unknown, there was a lull in activity until about two weeks ago."They're punching, kicking, they threw one of our victims to the ground last week. They're pulling guns," Racite saidOne of the most recent victims of their violence is Pioneer gas station employee, Varinder Singh."He comes behind me, hits me in the head, I fall down on the floor. They got my hoodie and keep punching me," Singh recalled.Singh said the group that attacked him managed to steal about $400 in cash from him. Fortunately, they were unable to steal his car.That same day police said a woman was assaulted and her car was stolen in broad daylight at a car wash right down the road."I got my head on a swivel a little bit here and there," said car wash owner Jeff Robertson.Robertson, who knows the victim, said it happened in the blink of an eye."She was here, I would say roughly not even a minute," he saidPolice are now warning the public to stay vigilant and avoid underestimating these criminals."They'll take any risk that they can," Racite said.So far, police have made one arrest in connection with these crimes. Multiple police agencies from around the region are working together to find the remaining suspects.