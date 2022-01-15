community journalist

Carpenters-in-training build tiny libraries for Philadelphia children

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Carpenters-in-training build tiny libraries for Philadelphia children

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "For me being a young woman, I just think it was unheard of," said Layla Bibi. "But somewhere along the way, I was going to find my way in and be working in construction."

Bibi was right. For the last 16 years, the West Philadelphia native has been doing what no one in her family has done. She currently serves as a council representative for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Today, she stepped into the Carpenters' Joint Apprentice Training Center of Philadelphia & Vicinity. There, she was happy to see a diverse class of trainees getting the head start she never had.

"Nothing like this was available, which is why the CARP program means so much to me," said Bibi. "Giving people the chance to come here and learn as they go is a wonderful opportunity."

That's the work of the Carpenters' Apprentice Ready Program, or "CARP" for short. Started in 2016, the training regiment gives Philadelphians with no experience and no ties to the Carpenters' Union a chance to start a career.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the horizon, students were given a special assignment on their day of service.

"Today, we are building mobile library drop boxes for rec centers and parks throughout the city," said Robert Landy, Director of Training with the Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee. "And this library will get a kid a book that they maybe wouldn't have had."

The project is a collaboration between the General Building Contractors Association and members of CARP. They will soon host a book drive and later plant each library in its designated location this spring.

Among today's builders was 40-year-old Drake Warren, who elected to follow in his brother's footsteps when changing careers.

"At the other job I was at, there wasn't too much career advancement," he said. "With carpenters, your rate is constantly going up and there's a lot of work."

As a pre-apprentice, Warren enjoys working at the Wells Fargo Center laying down the basketball court for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has high hopes for the future.

"This course right here is 12 weeks and then hopefully, I pass the test and I start my apprenticeship," he said. "You go from apprentice to journeyman, and so forth, so on, and then some come back as teachers."

Currently, admissions are no longer being accepted for the winter session of CARP. To learn more about the program and receive updates about the next application period, visit their website.

RELATED: Philly ballet company elevates city children to next level

EMBED More News Videos

Chanel Holland is teaching kids how to dance, how to be confident, and how to take center stage in their lives!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnortheast philadelphiacommunity journalistchildrenreadingconstructionfeel goodtradecareerslibraries
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Camden mural artists spell out "Invincible" vision of city's future
Philadelphia celebrates Korean American Day
South Jersey Wawa employee saves life of customer in need
Philly ballet company elevates city children to next level
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Bitter wind chills this morning!
Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, sources say
Massive fire breaks out at a North Jersey industrial complex
Camden County police officer injured in crash
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Police: Philly shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead
VIDEO: Officials rescue woman, dog from icy lake in Mercer County
Show More
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
Fake vaccine card with 'poor print quality' seized in Philadelphia
Many gear up for frigid weekend in the Delaware Valley
Netflix raises subscription prices again
60-year-old shoots teen suspect in latest Philly carjacking attempt
More TOP STORIES News