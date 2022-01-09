community journalist

Philly ballet company elevates city children to next level

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly ballet company elevates city children to next level

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I used to think that it was impossible to have ballet in my neighborhood, and affordable," said Chanel Holland.

The 31-year-old has made it her mission to be the role model she wishes she had as a child.

""I thought it was impossible for African American dancers to have a leading role," she said. "It motivated me more to keep going."

In 2017, Holland created Chocolate Ballerina Company to provide children and adults of color with a space to learn high-level dance skills at a low cost. Monthly classes are offered for free while weekly classes range between $50 and $150 per month.

Today, auditions were held for children and teens to become pre-professional dancers with the Chocolate Ballerina Company's Advanced Prima Ballerina Assoutlas.

"It's just so much fun. I really want to be a dancer in my future," said 12-year-old Layla Harris-Fisher. "I'm learning new combos, new tips to help me balance better and probably have to work really, really hard to get there."

The auditions were held with a professional twist, encouraging dancers to provide a headshot and resume upon arrival. According to Holland, it's part of a long-term plan to make dancers ready for the big stage.

"We want them to get into the best high schools,the best colleges, so that they can move and have a fulfilled life," she said.

These dancers may also have the opportunity to perform at community events. Just last month, Chocolate Ballerina Company made headlines with the first 'Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate' performance.

It was a major step forward in Holland's vision to help city children see more individuals who look like them take center stage.

"It brings me to tears sometimes because I was once in that position where I thought nobody saw me," she said. "If they know that I see them, then they'll show me exactly who they are."

To learn more about Chocolate Ballerina Company and their free dance classes, visit their website.

RELATED: "Mama, Get Up" connects Philly mothers with resources to succeed

EMBED More News Videos

Ashley Clement puts the "care" in "care package," making sure Philly moms get the love and support they need!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiacommunity journalistchildrendancingballetdanceblack owned businessfeel goodout of school youth project
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Pa. teen returns lost wallet while skateboarding
"Philly Loves Bowie Week" kicks off with new museum exhibit
Community rallies to help Collegeville Diner waitress battling cancer
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
TOP STORIES
Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Camden County
More than 80 Philly schools going virtual due to pandemic
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Periods Of Rain, Milder
Bowling alley manager assaulted; suspects wanted: Police
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
Alec Baldwin says it's a 'lie' that he's not helping shooting probe
Show More
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Vehicle restrictions for NJ, Pa. Sunday due to icy conditions
Eagles fall to Cowboys 51-26 in regular season finale
More TOP STORIES News