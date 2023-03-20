Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim general manager, charged after pushing wheelchair down stairs

The son of Flyers interim GM Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The son of interim Flyers general manager Danny Briere has been charged after he was caught on video pushing a woman's unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

Carson Briere was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 11 at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Two others were seen standing with Briere when the incident happened.

Briere released a statement last week saying he was "deeply sorry" for his behavior.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," his statement continued.

Danny Briere said he was shocked by his son's actions.

"They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior," the interim general manager said.

Briere and two other athletes were already suspended from their athletic teams amid the investigation.

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State's hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.

