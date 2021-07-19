Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz banner removed from outside Lincoln Financial Field

The Action Cam was there as workers removed the banner from the Linc
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lincoln Financial Field said goodbye to Carson Wentz one more time on Monday morning.

The banner on the side of the stadium displaying the former Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback was taken down from its post in South Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was there as workers used cranes and heavy equipment to remove the gigantic poster of No. 11.

They rolled up the quarterback's image and lowered it to the ground, officially putting the Carson Wentz era to rest.

The Eagles selected Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016.

In February of this year, they traded their former star QB to Indianapolis. But the banner remained, greeting all who drove past on I-95.

In an aerial view from a drone, this is a general view of the Lincoln Financial Field on July 6, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images



A month after being traded, Wentz spoke about his time with the Birds during his introductory press conference with the Colts.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it -- it wasn't fun," Wentz said in his first comments since the trade. "It's not fun when things were going well for years and all those things. ... As a man, you have to
look yourself in the mirror and learn from it and become a better man, better player. It wasn't fun, it was difficult, but I did everything I could to be supportive of Jalen [Hurts] and my teammates."

Wentz was benched in favor of the rookie Hurts during Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers last season.

The 28-year-old also commented on reports that he wasn't a good teammate in Philadelphia.

"I've learned you're not going to make everybody happy," Wentz said. "As much as you want to, you can't. It's unfortunate people have those opinions. I'm going to learn from it and try to be the best teammate I can be. If there are teammates who I don't think I was the best teammate, I apologize, I wish I could be better. Last year was tough for everybody."

While commenting on his past with Philly, Wentz looked forward to a future in Indianapolis and rejoining his former offensive coordinator turned Colts coach Frank Reich.

"A lot of things in life we can't predict," Wentz said. "A lot of crazy circumstances where you expect things to unfold. When you're drafted in a place like Philly you have a lot of high expectations and everything, but obviously the year didn't go as planned. Excited for this opportunity in Indy and be a part of something special that has already been created here."

It remains to be seen who will replace Wentz as the Eagles starting quarterback this upcoming season. It also remains to be seen who will replace him on the banner outside the Linc.

ESPN contributed to this report.
