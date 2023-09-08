Widespread outage leaving Cash App users without access to their money

ABC11 is hearing from frustrated Cash App users after a widespread outage is causing users not to have access to their money.

The company acknowledges the problems that started Thursday afternoon, and has been posting updates on their website.

Users of the mobile payment app reaching out wanted to know why they were unable to log on, or even get their money.

Cash App asks for patience while they investigate and is telling users not to make any peer-to-peer payments, cash card purchases, or log out of their accounts.

Besides Cash App, the popular point-of-sale app many businesses use, Square, is also experiencing outage problems.

The company said, "We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix."

