29 catalytic converters stolen from grocery delivery trucks in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say someone stole more than two dozen catalytic converters from grocery delivery trucks.

It happened outside the Giant Direct Warehouse on the 3500 block of Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called to the scene for a report of vandalism just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they discovered 29 converters had been taken.

Giant officials say the facility is now operating at reduced capacity.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police.