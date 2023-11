Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen at hospital in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to identify and locate two suspects after catalytic converters were cut off cars in the employee parking lot at Nemours Children's Hospital.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. Thursday, New Castle County Police received two reports of theft.

They are now searching for two men seen in a surveillance photo driving a gray or blue Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call police.