63 cats rescued from squalor, stench in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Allentown, Pennsylvania, it was an unbearable stench that led officers to a home that was not only filthy but filled with dozens of cats.Lehigh County Humane Society officers said they responded to the home on the 900 block of South Hall Street when someone called saying it smelled like there was a dead body inside.When they got there, they found 63 cats, mostly confined to two rooms, living in deplorable conditions."Feces covered the whole floor, feces and urine and it had one litter box for 63 cats," said Officer Barbara Morgan. "There were so many of them in two rooms, there's no way they had individual attention."Officer Morgan says the owner wasn't home at the time they raided the house, but whoever lives there and is responsible for this will be prosecuted.They can't imagine what the owner was doing with so many cats, but it wasn't a good scenario for the animals.Luckily, they are now in a better place and getting the help they need.The cats were all removed from the home and are getting all their shots and treatments.Some of the 63 cats are already cleaned up and have been put up for adoption.