U.S. & WORLD

Caught on camera: iPhone explodes near worker

EMBED </>More Videos

iPhone explodes in repair shop. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

An iPhone explosion was caught on video as an employee was sitting just feet away.

The employee quickly jumped up as the phone burned itself out after a few seconds.

The close call happened at a cell phone repair shop in Las Vegas.

The employee was working to replace the phone's broken screen.

It had cracked after being exposed to excessive heat. That heat may be what caused the battery to burst.

Luckily, that employee was not injured.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldexplosioniphone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News