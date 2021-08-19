Local medical experts discuss COVID-19 booster shots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News continues to monitor the latest on the recommendation for coronavirus vaccine booster shots.The CDC recommends that everyone should get a third shot eight months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. But some people, those who are immunocompromised, are getting in line right now."I am so thrilled about it, and I was happy that I had the opportunity to get this done," said Donal Morrison from Conshohocken.Donald Morrison is immunocompromised, and as soon as he heard a third COVID vaccine dose was available, he wasted no time getting his booster shot."I rolled up my sleeve, and two seconds later, bang it was done," said Morrison.For Morrison, the decision was easy and boiled down to his health, the health of others, and just living as much of a normal life as possible."I want to be around people and be able to do things with people and have someone not say to you, are you vaccinated? Now you can say, 'Hey guess what, I got my booster shot,'" added Morrison.Dr. Tony Reed, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Temple University Health System, says research shows the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines lessens over time, and it's why top U.S. health leaders are recommending a booster to those 12 and older.If approved by the FDA, beginning September 20, boosters shots will be made available for the general public. Reed says there is no need to get the booster shot before the recommended time after you've been vaccinated."What they found in the data is that eight months is the time to do it. It does not mean that it is a risk at four months or five months. It just means that we know you don't need it until eight months," added Reed.Officials continue to collect information about the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized for use in the U.S. in late February, to determine when to recommend boosters.