Police chased a deer through an elementary school in Toms River, New Jersey.

VIDEO: Deer causes big mess as police chase animal out of elementary school in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- A deer busted into an elementary school in New Jersey and caused quite a mess.

Police chased after the animal with their flashlights as they attempted to guide it out of the building.

It ran and jumped around inside a classroom at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River.

Police were alerted when someone said they saw the deer break through a window and enter the school.

Officers were eventually able to guide the animal back outside.