'Be really cautious': Woman brutally attacked near Philadelphia City Hall speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a conversation with Action News, a Philadelphia woman is sharing words of warning after a terrifying attack.

The 34-year-old was beaten by a group of young people just a block away from City Hall two weeks ago.

"For eight kids to completely just take away any sort of comfort that I feel walking down the street, it just makes me sick," the woman said.

While the woman did not want to show her face or give her name, she wanted to share her story in hopes of helping someone else.

"I just want everyone to be really cautious, like walking around, which shouldn't happen. It shouldn't have to be like that," she said.

Action News also spoke with the victim's father who said he was in disbelief watching the video.

"You can't imagine... absolute brutality. Completely, inhumane. I don't know how a human being can do that to another human, being much less a teenager," said William Corse, of Annapolis, Maryland.

Philadelphia police are looking for the eight suspects involved in the assault at 15th and Chestnut streets. Investigators said the crime happened just after 7 p.m. on February 23.

"It was like not even fully dark yet and there was tons of people around," the woman said. "They just kept walking, like nobody stopped until I was I guess unconscious, which I don't remember."

She said she has a message for her attackers.

"This doesn't have to be your life like I'm completely about second chances but that shouldn't be something that you feel okay doing and high-fiving your friends afterward. You can change, and you can like do something good but it doesn't have to be like this."

The woman said while nothing was physically taken from her, her peace of mind has been stolen.