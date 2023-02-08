Woman hit in the head after debris falls from Center City building

Debris could be seen scattered on the ground.

Video from Chopper 6 showed police tape and rubble on the ground near 13th and Chancellor streets. Officials said a woman was injured by the falling debris.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after part of a building's facade fell onto the street in Center City Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at 13th and Chancellor streets.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was struck in the head by a concrete slab that fell off the building at 201 South 13th Street.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say contractors had been working on the building.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections was called to the scene to inspect the building.

No other injuries have been reported.