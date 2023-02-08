WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
collapse

Woman hit in the head after debris falls from Center City building

Debris could be seen scattered on the ground.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 4:21PM
Raw video: Woman injured by falling debris in Center City
EMBED <>More Videos

Video from Chopper 6 showed police tape and rubble on the ground near 13th and Chancellor streets. Officials said a woman was injured by the falling debris.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after part of a building's facade fell onto the street in Center City Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at 13th and Chancellor streets.

Debris could be seen scattered on the ground. Police tape roped off the area.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was struck in the head by a concrete slab that fell off the building at 201 South 13th Street.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say contractors had been working on the building.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections was called to the scene to inspect the building.

No other injuries have been reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW