robbery

Man robbed inside Lowes Philadelphia Hotel in Center City

According to authorities, the woman arrived to the victim's room with two other men and they robbed him of his wallet.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate Center City hotel robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Center City Philadelphia hotel that appears to be a setup.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel at 12th and Market streets.

Police say the victim met a woman and they made plans to return to his hotel room.

According to authorities, the woman arrived with two other men and they robbed the victim of his wallet.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Investigators are checking for any activity on the victim's credit cards.

The victim was not seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahotelrobbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man arrested in connection to Walgreens robbery in Bear, Delaware
Police: Masked robbers hold up Philadelphia Rite Aid
Rite Aid, FBI offer combined reward to catch Philly serial robber
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
6-year-old Philly boy last seen with his dad missing: Police
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casion in Chester
2 men shot and killed in car in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Lincoln University dorm
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
Show More
14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philly home
Bald eagle found in Philly dies from injuries to wings, sternum
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Motorcyclist killed in Del. collision, bike split in half
City Council revokes NJ strip club's license after man's death
More TOP STORIES News