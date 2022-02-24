Man robbed inside Lowes Philadelphia Hotel in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Center City Philadelphia hotel that appears to be a setup.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel at 12th and Market streets.Police say the victim met a woman and they made plans to return to his hotel room.According to authorities, the woman arrived with two other men and they robbed the victim of his wallet.The suspects then fled the scene.Investigators are checking for any activity on the victim's credit cards.The victim was not seriously injured.