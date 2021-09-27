Man shot outside hotel in Center City Philadelphia

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on Filbert Street between 12th and 13th.
Police say the man was shot twice in his leg and thigh. He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Officers found a weapon in the front shrub display at the hotel.
The suspect remains on the loose.
The shooting comes as Philadelphia topped 400 homicides over the weekend.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Former 6abc funny man Don Polec gets serious about second chance at life following kidney transplant