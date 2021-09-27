shooting

Man shot outside hotel in Center City Philadelphia

Officers found a weapon in the front shrub display at the hotel.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot outside Center City hotel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot outside a hotel in Center City Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on Filbert Street between 12th and 13th.

Police say the man was shot twice in his leg and thigh. He was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Officers found a weapon in the front shrub display at the hotel.

The suspect remains on the loose.

The shooting comes as Philadelphia topped 400 homicides over the weekend.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiahotelgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Mayor: 'I am heartbroken and outraged' after city tops 400 homicides
2 shot after altercation in Wawa parking lot; suspects wanted
Philadelphia surges past 400 homicides for year
Crime Fighters: Who killed Andrew Johnson?
TOP STORIES
Andy Reid in stable condition at hospital
Bus driver shortage, supply chain impacting Chester Co. farm's fall
Record-breaking! 66-yard field goal makes NFL history
Mayor: 'I am heartbroken and outraged' after city tops 400 homicides
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in fatal Kelly Drive crash
Can the Eagles defeat the Cowboys? Jaws has a final score prediction
2 shot after altercation in Wawa parking lot; suspects wanted
Show More
Whole Foods is adding a $10 delivery charge
AccuWeather: Breezy, Mild Today
Girl, 15, killed in Trenton shooting; 3 others wounded
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
More TOP STORIES News