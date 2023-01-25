Check out some of the best restaurants for Center City Restaurant Week

This is the 20th year for Center City Restaurant Week, a chance for restaurants to show their best dishes and for diners to get great deals on meals.

Dinner is $40, lunch is $25, and there are 88 restaurants to choose from, the most since before the pandemic.

There are newcomers like Pearl & Mary, an oyster bar in Midtown with everything from shrimp toast and steamed snapper to pecan upside-down cake.

Pizza and pasta fans can head across the street to Prunella's, opened last spring, serving elevated pies and dishes like spicy caesar salad and whipped ricotta sourdough topped with caramelized honey.

You can also discover longtime gems.

Jasmine Rice opened in 2011 on South 16th Street, a husband and wife-owned spot serving traditional Thai. For restaurant week they're offering a 3-course lunch of green curry with shrimp, papaya salad and crispy spring rolls. Dinner is a bonus four courses with options like drunken duck and Siamese salmon.

D'Angelo's opened at 20th and Rittenhouse Square Streets in February of 1990. Tony D'Angelo is the chef. His brother, Sal, works the front of the house, and they are known for old-fashioned Italian fine dining with generations of family recipes on the menu like the braciolettini their mother used to make for Sunday dinner.

David Suro was just 22 when he opened Tequila's Restaurant and Bar in 1986.

They'll be serving up some of their most popular dishes for restaurant week like the tortilla soup and the surf and turf, an 8-ounce ribeye steak on a bed of chorizo sauce with jumbo shrimp, Mexican rice and black beans. Suro says it's one of the best deals for restaurant week because that dish alone costs nearly $40. There is homemade pastel tres leches if you can save room for dessert.

Center City District also has a contest to win dinner once a month for a year from participating Restaurant Week restaurants. Parking in Center City is discounted to $9 at participating facilities.

January 15-28, 2023

114 S 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

112 S 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

306 S 16th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

256 S 20th Street (20th & Rittenhouse Square Street) Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

1602 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

