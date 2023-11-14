Central Bucks School Board to consider resignation of superintendent

If approved, Abram Lucabaugh could receive a proposed six-figure severance package.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that the Central Bucks School Board is expected to consider the resignation of its superintendent during Tuesday night's meeting.

His resignation comes less than a week after Democrats swept the school board race.

But they don't take control until December, which means the Republican-controlled board will vote on his leave.

Lucabaugh just received a new contract and a 40% salary increase in July.

The proposed severance package could cost the district more than $600,000.