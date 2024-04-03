MontCo sheriff turns to high tech robot for high pressure calls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new robot will now help authorities in Montgomery County during some of their most high pressure calls.

The County Sheriff's office introduced "Spot" Wednesday. Spot is an agile robot developed to assist in a wide range of scenarios.

Spot was designed by Boston Dynamics and has the ability to navigate all types of terrains, open doors and move objects.

Its capabilities will significantly enhance in bomb and hazardous device removal, as well as urban search and rescue situations.