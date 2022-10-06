Local musicians often play in longtime West Kensington music store

Rosa Benitez and Johnny Cruz can often be found showcasing their skills in impromptu performances at Centro Musical in West Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rosa Benitez and Johnny Cruz are both lifelong musicians. They can often be found showcasing their skills in impromptu performances at a well-known music store in the Latino community, called Centro Musical in West Kensington.

"This is like the heart of the neighborhood," says Cruz. "The greatest store in the barrio."

Reinaldo Melendez became the owner of the longstanding store in 2014.

"The store has been very traditional for 65 years," says Melendez. "We carry a lot of mostly Caribbean instruments, like bongos, congas."

He also carries a variety of guitars.

Cruz says he's played guitar since the age of six.

"I play the original one from Puerto Rico. It's the Quatro. That's my love. That's first love, music," says Cruz.

He's frequented the music store for the last 30 years, getting to know Melendez and other musicians.

"They're my friends," he says.

Cruz considers Melendez "like my brother."

"Rosa is just like my sister. It's my second house," he says.

All three hail from Puerto Rico and Melendez carries many Puerto Rican souvenirs, like dominoes, along with the music that connects the community.

"I love Latin jazz," says Cruz.

"Puerto Rico is very rich in music," says Melendez. "We carry salsa, bachata, reggaeton, you know, all Caribbean music."

"When I come over here, I listen to music," says Benitez. "And I'll sing. All the time."

Benitez says she sometimes sings with Cruz in his group, "Raíces Boricuas," which performs around the city.

"Raíces Boricuas, it's a folklore group," says Cruz.

He says the name of the group loosely translates to "Puerto Rican Roots."

Cruz says Benitez sometimes plays guiro and sings when performing with him.

"Music is always good, you know?" says Melendez. "It's always nice to see people around playing."

"I'm happy when I come over here," says Benitez. "This store is my life."

"Centro Musical is a community center too," says Melendez. "We're here to try to please the community."

"And we all be happy, like a family," says Cruz.