5 hospitalized after car smashes into utility pole in Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people are hospitalized in trauma units after a crash in Montgomery County.

Police say the driver lost control on the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car smashed into a utility pole, trapping four of the five people.

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to free them.

Police say they are all in their late teens to early 20s.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.
