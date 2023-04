2-day Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off outside Fairmount Park in Philadelphia

Most of the cherry blossom trees were planted there in 1926.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A special celebration bloomed to life in Fairmount Park on Saturday.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off outside the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

Most of the cherry blossom trees were planted there in 1926. They were a gift to the city from the people of Japan.

The festival featured musical performances, a beer garden, and a marketplace.

It's a free event that runs again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.