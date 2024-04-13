Thousands of people gather at Fairmount Park for 21st annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

Of course, being a Philadelphia event, the festival had cheesesteaks with a Japanese twist: the steak was Wagyu.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people visited Fairmount Park on Saturday for the 21st annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, a two-day event that transforms part of the park into an immersive Japanese cultural experience.

The event, which features live music, vendors, and traditional Asian cuisine, drew crowds to the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and Japanese Cultural Center in Philadelphia.

"This is the day you can experience Japan in Philadelphia. You don't need to go there, you can taste and feel the most popular festival of Japan," said Kazumi Teune, the executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

"That's something that was such an honor, indeed, that someone can be coming from Japan to share this culture of Japan with the people of Philadelphia," added Teune.

The event brought more than 40,000 people to the park last year to not only admire the trees, but also check out and buy products for small businesses, experience an authentic Japanese tea ceremony, and participate in cosplay.

"It's just a very good way to express your interests and be around like-minded people. I got a lot of compliments today, which I really like," said Benji Oh, who came to the event dressed as a Pokémon.

Of course, being a Philadelphia event, the festival had cheesesteaks with a Japanese twist: the steak was Wagyu.

"We're kind of doing this more on a lark than really as a work project. My goal is to really have as many people as possible try Japanese Wagyu. I think it's just an amazing product," said Gregorio Fierro, a Wagyu sommelier.

Crowds came out to experience all the festival had to offer despite some less-than-ideal weather.

"Look at this crowd, I'm impressed! In the past, people came in the pouring rain, but this is not bad," said Teune.

The gusty winds lined the ground with pink flowers from the trees, but those who made the trip to the park didn't seem to mind.

"Spring has finally come out, so it's a really great opportunity to do something now that it's warming up a little bit," said Ciara McCafferty from Paoli.

The festival will be open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.