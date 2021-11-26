top 6

Top 6: Where to eat while Black Friday shopping at Cherry Hill Mall

Heading out to do some Black Friday shopping? Check out our top 6 places to eat while visiting the Cherry Hill Mall.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6: Where to eat while Black Friday shopping at Cherry Hill Mall

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Don't shop till you drop this Black Friday, you need fuel to keep you going!

I went to the Cherry Hill Mall and found the best bites to eat in between all those credit card swipes.

Be careful not to miss Auntie Anne's pretzels on the second floor, for a quick sweet or savory snack.

From there, it's a short walk to the food court for a casual meal, and you have so many spots to choose from.

Charley's Philly Steaks makes customized sandwiches and all the Philly classics.

Dough Boys Pizza serves up fresh pies with flair, and non-traditional toppings like mac-n-cheese and chicken, bacon and ranch.

Without even entering the mall, you can access Fat Burger, and you will get exactly that. The largest burger you've ever seen! It's a pound and a half of patties with every topping imaginable, and if you can put it all down in less than 15 minutes, they'll put your picture right on the wall.

You can take a break from the cold at Bahama Breeze, for some Caribbean-inspired food and tropical cocktails. I tried their Firecracker shrimp, ate some chicken and sticky rice right out of a pineapple. You can finish it off with a sip of their rum cocktail.

Covered in Christmas lights is Maggiano's Little Italy. They gave me one of their most popular dishes, the Rigatoni D. It's rigatoni pasta, roasted herb chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and Marsala sauce.

It was paired so perfectly with a glass of their Maiomi Pinot Noir, that I retired my shopping shoes for the night!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcherry hilltop 6foodnew jersey newsrestaurantsblack friday
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP 6
Top 6: Turkey day dinner options for the whole family
Top 6: BBQ spots in Philadelphia area Part 2
Top 6: BBQ spots in Philadelphia area
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Show More
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
NJ shoppers ready for holiday sales and steals
More TOP STORIES News