Top 6: Where to eat while Black Friday shopping at Cherry Hill Mall

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Don't shop till you drop this Black Friday, you need fuel to keep you going!I went to the Cherry Hill Mall and found the best bites to eat in between all those credit card swipes.Be careful not to miss Auntie Anne's pretzels on the second floor, for a quick sweet or savory snack.From there, it's a short walk to the food court for a casual meal, and you have so many spots to choose from.Charley's Philly Steaks makes customized sandwiches and all the Philly classics.Dough Boys Pizza serves up fresh pies with flair, and non-traditional toppings like mac-n-cheese and chicken, bacon and ranch.Without even entering the mall, you can access Fat Burger, and you will get exactly that. The largest burger you've ever seen! It's a pound and a half of patties with every topping imaginable, and if you can put it all down in less than 15 minutes, they'll put your picture right on the wall.You can take a break from the cold at Bahama Breeze, for some Caribbean-inspired food and tropical cocktails. I tried their Firecracker shrimp, ate some chicken and sticky rice right out of a pineapple. You can finish it off with a sip of their rum cocktail.Covered in Christmas lights is Maggiano's Little Italy. They gave me one of their most popular dishes, the Rigatoni D. It's rigatoni pasta, roasted herb chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and Marsala sauce.It was paired so perfectly with a glass of their Maiomi Pinot Noir, that I retired my shopping shoes for the night!